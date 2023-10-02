GIs of J&K products will be a game-changer for rural economy: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the week-long ‘GI Mahotsav’ at Kashmir Haat, Srinagar today.
In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated Agriculture Production Department for providing an excellent platform for farmers, craftspeople, artisans, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders from across the country to showcase their products and share best practices for commercialization of GI-tagged products.
“Geographical Indications aim to protect and promote products originating in a specific geographical area. GI Tag is a treasure that can give a fillip to J&K economy and it can boost export of protected products,” the Lt Governor said.
He said the several GI Tags for local products from J&K like Bhaderwah Rajmash, Ramban Sulai Honey, Rajouri Chikri Wood Craft, Mushqbudji Rice, Basohli Painting and Kashmir Saffron will protect them from counterfeiters and unfair competition and increase the sales value of these products.
At the inaugural event, the Lt Governor highlighted the efforts of the UT Administration, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to promote unique characteristics of Agriculture, food and handmade products of the UT of J&K.
“GIs of J&K products will be a game-changer for the rural economy and high quality of these products will benefit the entire community of producers,” the Lt Governor said.
He called for effective campaign to popularize GIs to transform the rural economy. More than 504 GIs of India reflect ancient cultural values and diversity of products that our Agriculture and handicraft, handloom sector has to offer, the Lt Governor said.
By protecting and promoting these products through Brand Positioning and Innovative marketing strategy we can boost exports and also receive higher values in the global market, he added.
The Lt Governor impressed upon the producers, Farmers & trade associations and administration to work together on strengthening the product, communication and distribution network to bridge the gap between producer and consumer.
We also have to pay attention to quality, product specifications and regulations to protect the interest of small-marginal farmers and small handicrafts units, he added.
Som Prakash, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for organising the GI Mahotsav on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.
He reiterated the commitment of Central Government to promote the local products of Jammu Kashmir and provide them platforms at domestic and global markets. On the occasion, the Lt Governor distributed GI certificates for J&K's products and also released a publication on agriculture sector of the UT. The Lt Governor visited the stalls displaying the unique and niche GI-tagged products from across the country.
More than 100 stalls of GI products from Jammu Kashmir and different parts of the country are put up at Kashmir Haat Exhibition Ground.