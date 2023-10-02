GIs of J&K products will be a game-changer for rural economy: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the week-long ‘GI Mahotsav’ at Kashmir Haat, Srinagar today.

In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated Agriculture Production Department for providing an excellent platform for farmers, craftspeople, artisans, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders from across the country to showcase their products and share best practices for commercialization of GI-tagged products.

“Geographical Indications aim to protect and promote products originating in a specific geographical area. GI Tag is a treasure that can give a fillip to J&K economy and it can boost export of protected products,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the several GI Tags for local products from J&K like Bhaderwah Rajmash, Ramban Sulai Honey, Rajouri Chikri Wood Craft, Mushqbudji Rice, Basohli Painting and Kashmir Saffron will protect them from counterfeiters and unfair competition and increase the sales value of these products.

At the inaugural event, the Lt Governor highlighted the efforts of the UT Administration, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to promote unique characteristics of Agriculture, food and handmade products of the UT of J&K.