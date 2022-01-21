Global shares slide after more losses on Wall Street

Bangkok, Jan 21: Shares were lower in Europe and Asia on Friday after a late afternoon sell-off wiped out gains for stocks on Wall Street.
Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.9% to 7,518.47, while the DAX in Germany declined 1.2% to 15,720.00. In Paris, the CAC 40 lost 1.2% to 7,110.09. The future for the S&P 500 slipped 0.2% while the future for the Dow industrials was flat.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.78% from 1.83% late Thursday.
On Thursday, the S&P 500 lost 1.1% to a three-month low, with nearly 85% of stocks in the index falling. It’s now down 6% for the year.
The Nasdaq composite index fell 1.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 0.9%.
In Asia on Friday, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index lost 0.9% to 27,522.26 after Toyota Motor Corp announced production cuts due to parts shortages.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong edged 0.1% higher, regaining earlier losses, to 24,965.55. The Shanghai Composite index shed 0.9% to 3,526.19.
Hong Kong-traded shares in e-commerce giant Alibaba fell 4.4% after a Chinese-made documentary suggested its financial arm might be implicated in a corruption probe.
Investors are bracing for higher interest rates and stocks are headed for weekly losses in what has so far been a losing month.
Surging coronavirus cases have added to jitters over supply chain problems that are disrupting manufacturing.
Investors are closely watching to see how US employment data might affect the Federal Reserve approach to weaning the economy of its support by raising interest rates.