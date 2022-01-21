Global unemployment to reach 207 million in 2022: ILO

The Geneva-based United Nations agency has downgraded its forecast for labour market recovery in 2022, projecting a deficit in hours worked globally equivalent to 52 million full-time jobs, relative to the fourth quarter of 2019. The previous full-year estimate in May 2021 projected a deficit of 26 million full-time equivalent jobs.

While this latest projection is an improvement on the situation in 2021, it remains almost two percent below the number of global hours worked pre-pandemic, according to the ILO World Employment and Social Outlook Trends 2022 report.