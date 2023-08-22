GMS Onagam students visit Polytechnic Bandipora to get firsthand knowledge of vocational skills

Bandipora, Aug 21: As part of the pioneering initiative 'Schooling with Skill' students from Government Middle School (GMS) Onagam embarked on an enriching visit to Government Polytechnic College Bandipora.
A statement said that this collaborative effort aims to provide students with firsthand knowledge and insights into various vocational skills, empowering them for a brighter future under New Education Policy 2020.
Accompanied by headmaster Javaid Jawad and REK Yasir Zameer, the students were welcomed by the principal Javaid Iqbal ,staff and faculty of Polytechnic College Bandipora. Throughout the visit, the students engaged in interactive sessions and demonstrations, delving into the world of concrete skills and career opportunities.
The trip proved to be an eye-opening experience, as the students witnessed the practical application of skills in diverse fields such as engineering, computer science, and hospitality. They had the opportunity to interact with the faculty of the college who shared valuable expertise and experiences, inspiring the young minds to explore their own potential.
"This initiative aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and practical skill development under NEP2020," stated the headmaster, the visionary behind "Schooling with Skill"initiative. By exposing students to real-world scenarios, we believe in equipping them with relevant knowledge and igniting their passion for vocational excellence."principal Javaid Iqbal said while interacting with the students."