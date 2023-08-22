GMS Onagam students visit Polytechnic Bandipora to get firsthand knowledge of vocational skills

A statement said that this collaborative effort aims to provide students with firsthand knowledge and insights into various vocational skills, empowering them for a brighter future under New Education Policy 2020.

Accompanied by headmaster Javaid Jawad and REK Yasir Zameer, the students were welcomed by the principal Javaid Iqbal ,staff and faculty of Polytechnic College Bandipora. Throughout the visit, the students engaged in interactive sessions and demonstrations, delving into the world of concrete skills and career opportunities.