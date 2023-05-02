Go First cancels all flights on May 3-4 amid financial crunch

New Delhi: In a major blow to its passengers, low-cost airline Go First has announced that all its flights will remain cancelled on May 3-4. The decision was communicated to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) by the airlines and as per sources, a detailed report will be submitted soon to the civil aviation regulator.

Adding to the uncertainty, the Mumbai-based airline has also stopped taking bookings for the next two days.

The move came after Go First, which has around 5,000 employees, filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), as confirmed by its CEO Kaushik Khona.