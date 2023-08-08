Business

Go First flight cancellations extended

New Delhi, Aug 8: Go First airline, which has been grounded since early May, has announced a further extension of flight cancellations till August 11, the airline announced in a tweet on Tuesday.

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 6th August 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused...," the airline tweeted.

Go First has also issued a statement, which it has posted along with the tweet, saying that the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations and is optimistic about resuming bookings shortly.

