Go First likely to raise money via IPO

With a fleet size of 57 aircraft, Go First recorded 78.7 per cent occupancy in June. The airline reported a market share of 9.5 per cent during the same month.

When asked whether entry of new players, including Akasa Air and Jet Airways, has led to man-power shortage, a Go First spokesperson said, "Go First is adequately staffed with experienced employees at all service departments, including pilots, engineering staff, inflight crew, airport services and all other operational functions."