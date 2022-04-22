Go First thanks LG, AAI for night parking permission at Jammu airport

Jammu: Having become the first to receive night parking permission at Jammu airport, Go First (formerly known as GoAir) said that the airline was delighted at the development and thanked the Lieutenant Governor of J&K and the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
“We are delighted at this development. We would like to thank the authorities for their kind consideration and will continue our commitment to the development of J&K,” KaushikKhona, Chief Executive Officer, Go First said in an official statement.
Earlier, yesterday Go First was accorded approval for night parking at Jammu airport by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), becoming the first airline to receive the permission.
Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir had made the announcement on Thursday at an official event, allowing one Airbus A320neo aircraft to be parked at Jammu airport.
“This is a significant development for the Union Territory as the night parking permission will facilitate better flight operations from the region,” the CEO said and added, “We believe that Go First has been instrumental in the development of air travel to and from J&K.”
“Go First operated the first night flight from Jammu following its successful operations of the first night flight from Srinagar. Go First is the only airline appointed for the cargo movement of Horticultural perishable and agricultural produce of J&K Horticulture Products – the state-owned company,” he said.
Founded as GoAir, Go First, which was recently rebranded from Go Air, is the aviation foray of 285-year-old Wadia Group that comprises leading brands including 150-year-old Bombay Burmah, 140-year-old Bombay Dyeing, 102-year-old Britannia Ltd., 67-year-old National Peroxide Limited, a nine-year-old Bombay Realty.