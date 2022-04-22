Go First thanks LG, AAI for night parking permission at Jammu airport

Jammu: Having become the first to receive night parking permission at Jammu airport, Go First (formerly known as GoAir) said that the airline was delighted at the development and thanked the Lieutenant Governor of J&K and the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

“We are delighted at this development. We would like to thank the authorities for their kind consideration and will continue our commitment to the development of J&K,” KaushikKhona, Chief Executive Officer, Go First said in an official statement.

Earlier, yesterday Go First was accorded approval for night parking at Jammu airport by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), becoming the first airline to receive the permission.

Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir had made the announcement on Thursday at an official event, allowing one Airbus A320neo aircraft to be parked at Jammu airport.