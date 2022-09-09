Godrej launches Catus RFID Proximity Card Lock

Srinagar, Sep 9: Godrej Locks today launched Catus RFID Proximity Card Lock, a new age 100 percent ‘Made in India’ digital lock here.
The product unveiling was done by Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club, MushtaqChaya in presence of other eminent personalities including Vijay Desai all India head of Business division Godrej Locks. DrHinaBhat Chairperson KVIB, Masood Ahmad MD United Motorcycles, Salman Sagar former mayor SMC and SarmadHafeez, Secretary Tourism.
“As part of its focus on premiumization of locking solutions, Godrej Locks, the 125-year-young leader in the locks segment, launched Catus RFID Proximity Card Lock, a new age 100% ‘Made in India’ digital lock. Catus RFID Proximity Card Lock is the latest hi-tech and aesthetically designed home safety solution from Godrej Locks,” the statement reads.