Godrej Security Solutions introduces new innovations

Pushkar Gokhale, Business Head, Godrej Security Solutions, spoke at the event about the brand’s plans in investing in more innovations in the coming years, he said, “Over the last few years, we have witnessed a tremendous growth in the security needs across industries. As technology continuously evolves, we find it important to constantly innovate and offer wholistic security solutions, not just for the end consumer at home,

but for various private and public sector industries. Jammu & Kashmir has been one of our strongest emerging markets for institutional security with equal focus from both public sector undertakings (PSU’s) and private sector, witnessing positive GDP growth in the recent years.” “In order to reach-out to new segments of the market, our focus is to build a robust network of channel partners and ASPs across the state. We are confident that this innovative offering will aid the brand to successfully spearhead and play a significant role in growth across Jammu &Kashmir’s fast-growing industries.”