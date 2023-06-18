'GoI has undertaken Highway Development Projects worth over Rs 22,000 cr in J&K'

Srinagar, June 18: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in conjunction with J&K Public Works (R&B) Department organised a workshop on the land acquisition process and familiarization of 'Bhoomi Rashi Portal' here today at SKICC.
The objective of the workshop was to fast-track the process of land acquisition for Highway Development Projects. The initiative will pave the way for faster acquisition of land thereby facilitating timely completion of Highway Development Projects in the UT of J&K.
Pertinently, Union Government is committed towards infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir and is working tirelessly to complete various projects in a time-bound manner. Significantly, the Government of India has undertaken a number of Highway Development Projects worth more than Rs 22000 crore in J&K.
The workshop was among others attended by Union Additional Secretary (LA&H) MORTH, Amit Kumar Ghosh; Principal Secretary PWD (R&B), Shailendra Kumar; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Biduri; Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir division along with ADCs and ACRs in person while Divisional Commissioner Jammu and Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division participated online.
Besides, Chief Engineer R&B Kashmir along with his team of Superintendent Engineers and Executive Engineers also attended the workshop besides other functionaries.
A team of MORTH officers led by Union Deputy Secretary, Abhay Jain, explained in detail the land acquisition process and functioning of Bhoomi Rashi Portal to all. The team also informed that the revamped Bhoomi Rashi Portal will not only allow expediting the direct payment of compensation for the acquired land, but will also allow the landowners to know/track the status of their payment as well as file grievance, if any.
During the workshop, all the issues affecting the land acquisition were discussed in detail and appropriate guidance was given by the concerned.