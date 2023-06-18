'GoI has undertaken Highway Development Projects worth over Rs 22,000 cr in J&K'

The objective of the workshop was to fast-track the process of land acquisition for Highway Development Projects. The initiative will pave the way for faster acquisition of land thereby facilitating timely completion of Highway Development Projects in the UT of J&K.

Pertinently, Union Government is committed towards infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir and is working tirelessly to complete various projects in a time-bound manner. Significantly, the Government of India has undertaken a number of Highway Development Projects worth more than Rs 22000 crore in J&K.