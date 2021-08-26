Business

GoI launches PM-KUSUM for farmers

Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Srinagar: The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Gol has accorded sanction to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM), a Scheme for upliftment of Farmers in the country.

Under the scheme, subsidized solar powered agriculture pumps in the capacity range of 2 HP to 10 HP shall be installed throughout the country. The scheme envisages 50% subsidy from Central Government, 30% from Govt. of J&K and the balance 20% as farmer's share. The scheme shall be implemented in J&K by the Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA), Department of Science & Technology.

As a part of the preparatory activities like identification of beneficiaries, creating awareness for sensitization of the farmers, JAKEDA today invited the Secretary J&K Advisory Board for development of Kisans, its board members from Kashmir Division and other progressive farmers to the office for an interactive session with Chief Executive Officer, JAKEDA.

