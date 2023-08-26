Gold prices near 2-week highs

New Delhi, Aug 25: Gold prices steadied near two-week highs and was headed for their best week in six ahead of mixed economic data from the US and as market participants await comments from Governors of major central banks. including Federal Reserve Governor Powell, that could guide on future interest rates, says Navneet Damani, Senior VP, Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
The US 10 year Yield after dropping by more than 2 per cent in the earlier session is inching higher once again, Dollar index also continues inch higher hovering around 10 week-high above 104 mark, he said.