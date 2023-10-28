Gold prices soar ahead of festive, wedding season

The sharp increase in the price of the yellow metal comes ahead of the auspicious Dhanteras occasion for buying gold on November 10, as well as the approaching festive and wedding season when the demand for jewellery shoots up.

In the international market, too, gold prices have surged above $2,000 an ounce during the week, making it the third consecutive weekly gain, as geopolitical tensions rise amid the Israel-Hamas war.

According to market analysts, this has spurred the demand for gold as a safe-haven investment.