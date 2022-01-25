Gold rises Rs 86; silver tanks Rs 522

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 48,469 per 10 gram. Silver declined by Rs 522 to Rs 63,907 per kg from Rs 64,429 per kg in the previous trade. The rupee declined by 16 paise to 74.67 against the US dollar on Tuesday. In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,841 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.78 per ounce.