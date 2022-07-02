Gold, silver prices up

New Delhi, July 2: Gold prices rise by Rs 1,310 on Saturday as compared to previous day's rate. Ten gram of 24-carat gold is currently trading at Rs 52,200, whereas, ten gram of 22-carat gold is also trading at a higher price of Rs 47,850.
Meanwhile, silver prices also rise by Rs 400 per kg, with the precious metal trading at Rs 59,000.
In the US, gold prices witnessed a dip again on Friday, and was en route to a third straight weekly dip as a firm dollar and looming rate hikes soured appetite for the non-yielding asset, while India's import tax hike on bullion also dampened its demand prospects.