Good rains, new highs would lead markets to further upside

One such example was the recent OFS by Credit Access Grameen Limited. The company held its investor day event in Mumbai on the 18th of May where it presented its road ahead over the next five years. In less than six weeks after the event was held, the promoters of the company on Friday sold 90 lakh shares or 5.9 per cent of the equity through block deals. Their shareholding as of 31st March was 73.68 per cent. SEBI has made it mandatory for companies to disclose their share sale plan in advance before the beginning of any financial year. Not sure whether this information is publicly available and whether it was informed by way of public dissemination on the stock exchanges. On the face of it, it looks opportunistic with an eye on current market conditions.

In yet another case, the MD of Equitas SFB informed that he would not seek reappointment to the MD post and informed the same during a communication on 19th May 22. Share prices fell on expected grounds. One then found that domestic mutual funds like SBI, Sundaram, Canara and ICICI Prudential have increased their shareholding in the bank during September-October 22. Further one also gets to know that DSP acquired a 10 per cent stake in the bank on November 22 through an announcement to the exchanges. The icing on the cake is the surprise announcement in December 22 that the MD has decided to stay on as MD. On expected lines, share prices rise and all the mutual funds make a killing. Is this fair? Is this corporate governance? Is this not being unfair to small investors who have no access to information of high-level board changes? Should the regulator act on such information which is publicly available? One hopes that the chairperson of SEBI would look into these issues and have a fair and equal playing field for small and large shareholders.