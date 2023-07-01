Goods and Services Tax Week celebration commences at Srinagar

Srinagar: On completion of six years of GST in UT of Jammu and Kashmir, the State Taxes Department commenced celebrating GST Week from today, July 1 to 7.

The GST Week was inaugurated by Additional Commissioner State Taxes (Administration & Enforcement) Kashmir, Shakeel Maqbool at Excise and Taxation Complex Solina Srinagar.

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Enforcement (Central) Parveez Raina, DC IT, Analytics and Recovery Farooq Ahmad Baba, DC Enforcement (South) Shahnawaz Shah, Assistant Commissioner IT, Sarib Sehran, State Tax Officers, employees of the department among others.

Interacting with the media fraternity on the occasion, Additional Commissioner said that GST Week is an initiative by the State Taxes Department of J&K led by Commissioner State Taxes Dr Rashmi Singh to raise awareness and promote understanding of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) among businesses, general public and all stakeholders concerned.

He said it is a week-long event dedicated to educating stakeholders about the various aspects of GST, its benefits, compliance requirements, and any recent updates or changes to the tax system.

He further added that during GST Week, the Department has chalked out various activities and events on day to day basis from July 1 to 7 including seminars, workshops, interactive sessions, panel discussions about combating novel evasion techniques, outreach programmes, Walks, treks and distribution of pamphlets etc. These initiatives aim to disseminate knowledge about GST, address queries and concerns, facilitate smoother implementation, and encourage voluntary compliance.