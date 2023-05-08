Google plans to make search more ‘personal’ with AI chat, video clips

The tech giant is shifting the way it presents search results to incorporate conversations with artificial intelligence, along with more short video and social-media posts, a departure from the list of website results that have made it the dominant search engine for decades. The changes represent a response to big shifts in the way people access information on the internet, including the emergence of AI bots like ChatGPT, according to WSJ. They would nudge the service further away from its traditional format, known informally as the "10 blue links," the WSG reported, citing company documents and people familiar with the matter.

Google plans to make its search engine more "visual, snackable, personal, and human," with a focus on serving young people globally, according to the documents. It plans to incorporate more human voices as part of the shift, supporting content creators in the same way it has historically done with websites, the documents say.