Google to invest USD 1 bn in Airtel; to buy 1.28 pc stake for USD 700 mn

"This will comprise- USD 700 million equity investment in Bharti Airtel at a price per share of Rs 734," Airtel said in a statement.

Out of the total investment, USD 300 million will go towards implementing commercial agreements, which will include investments in scaling Airtel's offerings that covers a range of devices to consumers via innovative affordability programs as well as other offerings aimed at accelerating access and digital inclusion across India's digital ecosystem, it added.