Governing body of AOI Rangreth assumes charge

Srinagar, May 28: A new governing body has taken charge of the Association of Industrialists Rangreth.
As per the association's statement, a new body has been formed to tackle various issues of Industrialists in Rangreth. Unitholders have been asked to reach out to the new body for redressal of their grievances.
“Respected unitholders, I want to inform your good self that the new governing body has taken over the charge of the association. You are informed that any problem being faced by you in the industrial estate Rangrath, May kindly inform the undersigned or inform by phone on following numbers, particularly in writing so that effective measure are taken to solve the same,” reads the statement. As per the statement a Temporary office has been set up in the office of City Infra, near Tikoni Park.