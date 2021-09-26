Government committed to double income of farmers: Union Minister

The Minister urged them to adopt latest and scientific methodologies in their fields adding that such interventions have the ability to leverage the production as well as productivity.

He said that food processing sector has immense potential and there is a need of value addition of horticultural products so as to yield better and enhanced dividends. Moreover, he reiterated that Union Government is committed to ensure the welfare of farmers besides doubling their income.

The fruit growers also raised some vital issues and demands which include establishment of cold storage facility, continuation of Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), hassle free movement of vehicles on national highway that are carrying fruits to different markets among other grievances of vital public significance.