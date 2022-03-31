‘Government committed to strengthen post-harvest infrastructure’

Srinagar: The Director General (DG) Horticulture, Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today visited Lassipora Pulwama and adjoining area to inspect various CA stores, grading lines and other post-harvest infrastructure and take stock of the functioning of these infrastructures.
Speaking on the occasion, the DG said that the department is committed to strengthen the post-harvest infrastructure in the valley and is exploring every possible opportunity to have the infrastructures like CA stores, Processing Units etc.
He further stressed on use of mechanization at all stages for enhancing work productivity rather than depending upon manual work. He advised CA Store owners to create a grower friendly atmosphere and urged them to provide quality services to the growers.
Giving details, he said currently we have some 40 CA stores functioning in UT with an estimated capacity of 2.5 lakh metric tonnes.
He enjoined the entrepreneurs to come forward and set up more CA Store and other post-harvest units as we still have low CA storage capacity when compared to the annual production.