‘Government committed to strengthen post-harvest infrastructure’

Srinagar: The Director General (DG) Horticulture, Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today visited Lassipora Pulwama and adjoining area to inspect various CA stores, grading lines and other post-harvest infrastructure and take stock of the functioning of these infrastructures.

Speaking on the occasion, the DG said that the department is committed to strengthen the post-harvest infrastructure in the valley and is exploring every possible opportunity to have the infrastructures like CA stores, Processing Units etc.