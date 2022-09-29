Government extends Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

New Delhi: The government on Thursday extended the existing Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) by six months till March 31, 2023.
The current policy was to end on September 30.
A notification in this regard was issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).
“The existing FTP 2015-20 which is valid up to September 30, 2022 is extended up to March 31, 2023,” DGFT said.
FTP provides guidelines for enhancing exports to push economic growth and create jobs.
It was first extended on March 31, 2020 for one year due to the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown.