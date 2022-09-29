Government extends Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

New Delhi: The government on Thursday extended the existing Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) by six months till March 31, 2023.

The current policy was to end on September 30.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

“The existing FTP 2015-20 which is valid up to September 30, 2022 is extended up to March 31, 2023,” DGFT said.

FTP provides guidelines for enhancing exports to push economic growth and create jobs.