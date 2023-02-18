Government initiates measures to revive Samba’s ‘calico printing’

Self Help Groups (SHGs) operate under the UMEED programme of the J&K Rural Livelihoods Mission (JK-RLM) and the Handicraft Department, which have played a vital role in preserving, reviving, and promoting the printing art of Samba, which was formerly well-known for the textile industry.

Samba is famous for ‘calico printing’ (block printing technique) and was also known as ‘City of Sheets’.