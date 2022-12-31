Government of India mulling to pass resolution for inclusion of millets into human diet during G20: Dr Hina Bhat

Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K gave an insight into the action plan for a technology innovation-led university by imbibing Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning to leverage the expertise of faculty members along with the positive energy of students. The concept of the foundation programme was envisaged by the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor as a dream project and the same was implemented by Dean Students Welfare office in a remarkable fashion.

Prof. M A A Siddiqui, Dean of Students Welfare, SKUAST-K, gave a brief overview of the foundation programme and appraised the dignitaries about the modes-Operandi of the programme. He also thanked Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K along with Deans of different faculties across the university for their support. He appreciated the efforts of Student Welfare Officers (Dr Naseem Geelani, Dr Nisar Ahmad, Dr Mudasir M Kirmani, Dr Sajad A Bhat, Dr Seemi Lohani, Dr Ajaz Qureshi and Dr Muzzamil). A documentary covering the foundation programme was released by Chief Guest along with Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K. The participation of students was appreciated by Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir.