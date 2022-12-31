Government of India mulling to pass resolution for inclusion of millets into human diet during G20: Dr Hina Bhat

Srinagar, Dec 31: Vice Chairperson, J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board, Dr Hina Shafi Bhat, said in the ensuing G-20 conference which shall be held in J&K, the Ministry of Agriculture and Foreign affairs is proposing to get the resolution passed to include the Millets included for the human consumption for healthy living, which gives more credence to the agri-sciences and technology to produce more and more millets in the country.
She was speaking at the Foundation Programme-IRTIQA-22 which was concluded by organising the Valedictory function at SKUAST-Kashmir. The chief guest of the event was Dr Hina Shafi Bhat, Vice Chairperson, J&K Khadi & Village Industries Board.
The function was attended by Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K, Directors, Deans, Officers, Student Welfare officers of the university along with students of SKUAST-K.
The Chief Guest Dr Hina Shafi Bhat discussed the futuristic roadmap which is important to give wings to new entrants in order to be ambassadors of the University.
She appreciated the efforts of Vice Chancellor, Dean Students Welfare and his team at the University for organising a marathon of activities which will boost the morale of the students in their future endeavours.
Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K gave an insight into the action plan for a technology innovation-led university by imbibing Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning to leverage the expertise of faculty members along with the positive energy of students. The concept of the foundation programme was envisaged by the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor as a dream project and the same was implemented by Dean Students Welfare office in a remarkable fashion.
Prof. M A A Siddiqui, Dean of Students Welfare, SKUAST-K, gave a brief overview of the foundation programme and appraised the dignitaries about the modes-Operandi of the programme. He also thanked Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K along with Deans of different faculties across the university for their support. He appreciated the efforts of Student Welfare Officers (Dr Naseem Geelani, Dr Nisar Ahmad, Dr Mudasir M Kirmani, Dr Sajad A Bhat, Dr Seemi Lohani, Dr Ajaz Qureshi and Dr Muzzamil). A documentary covering the foundation programme was released by Chief Guest along with Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K. The participation of students was appreciated by Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir.
Dean, Directors, SWOs and other officers were felicitated for their efforts along with felicitation of students who had participated in different events during Foundation Programme IRTIQA-22 which was conducted for 20 days.