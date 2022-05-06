Government panel finds defect in battery cells in almost all EV fires

New Delhi, May 6: In what could put EV two-wheeler manufacturers in a tough spot, the preliminary findings from the government-constituted probe committee on electric vehicle (EV) fires have found issues with battery cells/design in nearly all of the electric two-wheeler (2W) fire incidents in the country.
The committee was constituted last month in the wake of EV fires and battery blasts in e-scooters belonging to Okinawa Autotech, Boom Motor, Pure EV, Jitendra EV, and Ola Electric.
According to sources close to the development, the experts have found defects in battery cells as well as battery design in nearly all EV fires, including the deadly battery explosion in Telangana.
An 80-year-old man was killed and two others injured when the battery of a Pure EV electric two-wheeler exploded in their house in Telangana’sNizamabad district.
Sources said that the experts would now work individually with the EV manufacturers to resolve respective battery issues in their vehicles.
Ola Electric said in a statement to IANS that they have commissioned world-class agencies, “in addition to our own investigation, to perform an internal assessment on the root cause”.
“As per the preliminary assessment of these experts, it was likely an isolated thermal incident,” the company said.
Ola Electric has already voluntarily recalled 1,441 vehicles to conduct pre-emptive diagnostics and health checks on scooters in that specific batch.
“Our battery pack already complies and is tested for AIS 156, the latest proposed standard for India, in addition to being compliant with the European standard ECE 136,” the company added.
Okinawa Autotech declined to comment on the development.
The Delhi High Court this week issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi government on a plea seeking directions for mandatory insurance for electric two-wheelers.