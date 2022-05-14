Government sets up committee to create enabling eco-system to boost cruise tourism

Mumbai: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said the government has set up a high-level committee to create an enabling eco-system for the development of cruise tourism in the country.
The committee comprises government officials and cruise industry players.
Sonowal on Saturday inaugurated the first two-day International Cruise Conference being held here.
Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, the minister said the government aims to make India the most attractive cruise tourism destination and the industry the world's largest one in the world.