Government to borrow Rs 5.92 lakh crore in second half of current fiscal

New Delhi: The government will borrow Rs 5.92 lakh crore, or 41.7 per cent of planned gross market borrowing of Rs 14.21 lakh crore for the current financial year, in the second half of the fiscal ending March 31, 2023, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The full-year borrowing target was brought down to Rs 14.21 lakh crore from the original Rs 14.31 lakh crore which was mentioned in the Union Budget for 2022-23.