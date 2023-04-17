Government to launch Kisan Sampark Abhiyan to foster agripreneurship in J&K

Jammu, Apr 17: The Agriculture Production Department in Jammu and Kashmir is all set to launch the Kisan Sampark Abhiyan, a programme aimed at the overall welfare of farmers across the Union Territory.
In this regard, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a meeting to review progress on preparations being put in place for the programme launch.
The Abhiyan will be launched across 3565 panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir from 24th April 2023 which will last for 4 months. The program aims to involve Panchayati Raj Institutions in the scheme and celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ as part of the program. To ensure the success of the ambitious program, 2400 resource persons have been identified and trained for all districts 45 educational videos in multiple languages have been created to educate farmers and pamphlets have been printed in Urdu, Hindi and English.
The Kisan Sampark Abhiyan will include question-and-answer sessions for the farmers. Furthermore, the farmers will receive education about 18 Centrally Sponsored Schemes that have been designed for their welfare and development.
Additionally, manual passbooks under the Kisan Credit Card scheme will be replaced by smart cards for the farmers. This change is aimed at helping farmers increase their spending in the sector, ultimately leading to an improvement in their productivity and production.
In addition to the Kisan Sampark Abhiyan, the Agriculture Production Department will launch Daksh Kisan, an online skilling platform that will provide farmers with learning opportunities. The platform will include 1700 videos across 118 courses in Urdu, Hindi, Dogri and Kashmiri. The course material with 20000 pages will cover several modules, including business management and entrepreneurship. The completion of the course will provide learners with certificates from SKUAST. The entire program is free of cost, making it an unprecedented initiative for the farming community of Jammu and Kashmir.
The programme will also launch an IT Platform, a one-stop dashboard to avail all farmers-related services and schemes of the government with the facility of online application and approval. The online system will also provide timely sector-wise, region wise and crop-wise advisories to registered farmers through SMS, irrespective of whether they have undergone any course or not.
ACS, Atal Dulloo, encouraged the officers to educate the farmers about the program and ensure the availability and increased participation of farmers and Panchayati Raj Institution members.
The meeting also reviewed the availability of infrastructure and other facilities across all panchayats ensuring that the program benefits the farmers across the region.