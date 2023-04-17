Government to launch Kisan Sampark Abhiyan to foster agripreneurship in J&K

In this regard, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a meeting to review progress on preparations being put in place for the programme launch.

The Abhiyan will be launched across 3565 panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir from 24th April 2023 which will last for 4 months. The program aims to involve Panchayati Raj Institutions in the scheme and celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ as part of the program. To ensure the success of the ambitious program, 2400 resource persons have been identified and trained for all districts 45 educational videos in multiple languages have been created to educate farmers and pamphlets have been printed in Urdu, Hindi and English.