Government to roll out credit, insurance packages for farmers

The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare is launching these initiatives for revolutionising agriculture in India with an aim to amplify financial inclusion, streamline data utilisation, harness technology and enhance the livelihoods of the agricultural community, an official statement said.

The highlights of the launch include a Kisan Rin Portal (KRP) developed in collaboration with multiple government departments to provide access to credit services under the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme.

This digital platform offers a comprehensive view of farmers' data, loan disbursement specifics, interest subvention claims, and scheme utilisation progress, fostering seamless integration with banks for more focused and efficient agriculture credit.