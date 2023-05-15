‘Govt aims to bring agriculture markets closer to farming areas’

Pulwama: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Basharat Qayoom said that efforts are being made by the government to bring agricultural markets closer to farming areas and in the next few years, rural haats (village markets) will become the new centres of the agricultural economy.

DC Pulwama today chaired the meeting of the District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) to review the formation, promotion and performance of Farmers’ Producer Organisations (FPOs) in the district.

The DC said that all Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs) are intended to provide a platform to small farmers to enable them to collectively meet their challenges such as access to agricultural inputs and reliable market linkages.

He also said that the government is trying to ensure that the capital cost of farmers is reduced, productivity is increased and farmers get fair prices for their produce.