‘Govt aims to bring agriculture markets closer to farming areas’

Pulwama: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Basharat Qayoom said that efforts are being made by the government to bring agricultural markets closer to farming areas and in the next few years, rural haats (village markets) will become the new centres of the agricultural economy.
DC Pulwama today chaired the meeting of the District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) to review the formation, promotion and performance of Farmers’ Producer Organisations (FPOs) in the district.
The DC said that all Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs) are intended to provide a platform to small farmers to enable them to collectively meet their challenges such as access to agricultural inputs and reliable market linkages.
He also said that the government is trying to ensure that the capital cost of farmers is reduced, productivity is increased and farmers get fair prices for their produce.
He asked the concerned departments to spread mass awareness among the farmers about the economic benefits of the FPO scheme. He also underlined the need for developing a database of an area-wise variety of fruits, vegetables and crops for inclusive and holistic planning.
He said that putting scientific knowledge and skill in existing systems would also bring positive changes in farming.
The DC directed the concerned Officers to designate the Nodal Officers for effective implementation of the scheme and added that the requisite information related to the respective departments and potential activities shall be submitted within weeks’ time.
This, he said, is the major step towards improving farmers’ income sustainability. He emphasised the team approach to help the farmers to transform themselves into agro- entrepreneurs.
Earlier, a brief discussion was held on the existing FPOs and the scope of their activities.