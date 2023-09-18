Govt announces family pension for LIC employees, hikes gratuity limit for agents

It has also enhanced the gratuity limit from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for LIC agents.

Announcing a slew of welfare measures for LIC agents and employees, the Finance Ministry said that these will bring substantial improvements to the working conditions and benefits of LIC agents. The term insurance cover for the agents has also been expanded from the existing range of Rs 3,000-10,000 to Rs 25,000-1,50,000.

This enhancement in term insurance will significantly benefit the families of deceased agents, offering them a more substantial welfare benefit, official sources said.