Govt announces soft loan for revival of sick industrial units in J&K

As per the order issued by the I&C department, Principal Secretary, Ranjan Prakash which reads as pursuant to recommendations made by the committee constituted by the government for proposing measures for relief and revival of the business sector in Jammu and Kashmir, read with clause 3.13.1.2.4 of the Jammu and Kashmir lndustrial Policy, 2021-30, issued vide Government Order No. 117-lND of 2021 dated 19.04.2021, sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of 30% margin money of the soft loan lifted for revival of the Sick industrial Units under the scheme “Revival of Business Sector in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.”