Govt approves Rs 146 Cr project for promotion of niche crops in J&K

Diversification of niche crops in potential areas has been proposed on 11100 hectares of land in various districts of the state. Specifically, saffron will be grown on 290 ha in Kupwara, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kulgam, Shopian, Anantnag, Doda, Ramban, Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi and Udhampur, Kalazeera on 300 ha in Bandipora, Kishtwar and Pulwama, Kashmiri Lal Mirch on 1000 ha's in Anantnag, Kulgam and Kupwara, Peanut on 410 ha in Doda, Rajouri, Poonch and Kishtwar, Bhaderwah Rajmash on 6000 ha in Kishtwar, Kathua, Poonch, Rajouri and Doda, Hill Garlic on 2000 ha in Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur, Mushkbudji on 600 ha's in Anantnag, Kulgam and Kupwara besides Red Rice on 500 ha in District Anantnag, Baramulla, Kupwara and Budgam districts.

To meet the emerging market demand for niche crops as functional food, there is an immediate need to extend the area of cultivation in similar agroecological conditions in J&K, either as a sole crop or as an intercrop. The introduction of niche value chains in prevailing cropping systems will not only increase production but will also meet the goal of raising farmers' income substantially, ensuring livelihood security and stability. The expanded area of cultivation will include Kupwara, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kulgam, Budgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag, Doda, Ramban, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Reasi, Samba, Kathua and Kishtwar.