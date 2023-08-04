Govt approves Rs 238 crore outlay under Mumkin, Tejaswini schemes

The Governing Body of Mission Youth headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has approved a number of youth empowerment initiatives under Mission Youth in the current financial year.

Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta earlier reviewed the progress under Mission Youth and emphasised on saturation under various schemes. Principal Secretary, Finance Department, Santosh D Vaidya, in a meeting with Deputy Commissioners, emphasised top priority to Mission Youth initiatives and also approved the requirement of funds under various schemes, the cases under which stand approved by the DLTFs.