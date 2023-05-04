Govt asks edible oil industry to pass on benefits of reduced prices to consumers

Representatives from the Solvent Extraction Association of India (SEAI) and the Indian Vegetable Oil Producers’ Association (IVPA) were present in the meeting to discuss further reduction in the retail prices of cooking oils amidst fall in global prices, official sources said.

The industry informed that the global prices of different edible oils have fallen by $200-250 per tonne in the last two months, but it takes time to reflect in the retail markets and the retail prices are expected to come down shortly.

However, they were told by the Food Department in the meeting that price to distributors (PTD) by the manufacturers and refiners also needs to be reduced with immediate effect so that the price decline is not diluted in any way.

It was also impressed upon that whenever a reduction in price to distributors is made by the manufactures or refiners, the benefit should be passed on to the consumers by the industry and the government should be kept informed on a regular basis. Some companies which have not reduced their prices and their MRP is higher than other brands, were also advised to reduce their prices, sources added.