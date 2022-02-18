Govt asks tourism stakeholders to gear up for upcoming season

Chairing the meeting, the Tourism Secretary said due to the coordinated efforts of the stakeholders and the Department the last few months witnessed an unexpectedly encouraging tourist footfall. He said the Department’s decision to open destinations like Sonamarg and Doodpathri during winters has yielded encouraging results. He exuded optimism that coming months would bring tourists in good numbers and asked the stakeholders to brace up for that in terms of facilities and logistics.

Sarmad Hafeez said that it is the endeavour of the Government to promote the tourism potential of the UT on a bigger scale in collaboration with the stakeholders. He disclosed that as the Covid situation in the country improves the Department would again undertake promotional activities across various tourism markets of the country. “We are endeavouring to enhance the experiences of tourists by introducing new and more concepts”, he said while referring to floating theatre in Dal and recently launched conducted city tour for tourists by the Department.