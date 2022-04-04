‘Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds’

New Delhi: The government on Monday said it has initiated an inspection drive to curb hoarding and black marketing of edible oils and oilseeds to arrest rising retail prices and boost their availability.
The country, which is dependent on the imports of edible oil to meet over 60 per cent of its domestic demand, has seen a sharp rise in retail prices of various types of cooking oils in the last couple of months due to the global geopolitical situation. The prices have continued to rule firm despite several government measures.
“The government has taken many measures. A recent step is that we have initiated an inspection drive from April 1 to curb hoarding and black marketing of edible oils and oilseeds,” Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey told PTI.
Pandey said that a central team along with state government officials is conducting inspections in various oilseeds and edible oil-producing states.
Large states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are being covered now, he said, adding that the drive will be intensified in the coming days. About other measures, the secretary said the government has already cut import duty on edible oils, extended stock holding limits and ensured early clearance of vessels at ports, besides facilitating imports through private traders.