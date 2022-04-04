‘Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds’

New Delhi: The government on Monday said it has initiated an inspection drive to curb hoarding and black marketing of edible oils and oilseeds to arrest rising retail prices and boost their availability.

The country, which is dependent on the imports of edible oil to meet over 60 per cent of its domestic demand, has seen a sharp rise in retail prices of various types of cooking oils in the last couple of months due to the global geopolitical situation. The prices have continued to rule firm despite several government measures.