Govt brings new ‘BH’ registration series for personal vehicles

This scheme, it said, will facilitate free movement of personal vehicles across states/union territories of India upon relocation.

The statement further said that an IT-based solution for vehicle registration is one such effort as “one of the pain points in the vehicle registration process that needed attention was re-registration of a vehicle while moving to another state”.

The MORTH through a “notification dated 26th August 2021, has introduced a new registration mark for new vehicles i.E. ‘Bharat series (BH-series)’. A vehicle bearing this registration mark shall not require assignment of a new registration mark when the owner of the vehicle shifts from one state to another,” the statement further explained.

Currently, a person is allowed to keep vehicle for a maximum of 12 months in any state other than the state where it is registered. The owners has to get such vehicles re-registered before the expiry of 12 months.

The new rule aims to centralise the system of re-registration of vehicles when relocating between states an easier process.