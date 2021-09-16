Govt committed to create employment avenues in J&K: Som Parkash

Srinagar: Union Minister of State for Industries and Commerce (I&C), Som Parkash today chaired a meeting to review the performance of I&C department of Jammu and Kashmir at SKICC, Srinagar.

During the meeting, Parkash highlighted that Jammu and Kashmir has a vast potential for the industrial sector and the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has initiated several schemes to tap that potential.

The Minister said that the New Central Sector Scheme for Industrial Development of Jammu & Kashmir announced by the Union Home Minister with an outlay of Rs. 28,400 crores is one of the best schemes for the overall development of this sector in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He added that the central government is committed to develop the industrial sector in J&K with an aim to create employment avenues for the youth of J&K.

Underlining the need for publicizing the objectives of the new central sector scheme, the minister impressed upon the officers of I&C department to utilize all possible avenues for conveying objectives of new policy to the people of J&K so that more people are made aware about the scheme and hence avail due benefits from it.