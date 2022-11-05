‘Govt committed to encourage entrepreneurship in far-flung areas’

Kupwara, Nov 5: A one-day Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme (EAP) was today organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) in collaboration with the Government Degree College at Kupwara.
Director, JKEDI, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat presided over the event.
The awareness programme was organized by JKEDI as part of its efforts to create mass awareness among the educated youth in the border and far-flung areas of J&K about the realities of the labour market in the Union Territory and the scope for entrepreneurship and self-employment across various sectors.
This programme is intended to identify and network eligible candidates so that they can take advantage of different government schemes for entrepreneurship development after proper registration and screening.
In his address, Director JKEDI discussed the current economic situation of UT and how entrepreneurship can revolutionize J&K’s development. Innovation and value addition are essential to traditional businesses.
He said the Institute will reach every area of the UT, regardless of how far-flung and Government is committed to developing remote, border and far-flung areas of the UT.
“In order to be a successful individual, one must be his or her own boss and simultaneously create employment opportunities for others. The government may not be able to provide job opportunities to all, but one should view this as a positive and search for other options and there is nothing better than entrepreneurship,” said Ajaz Ahmad Bhat.
Senior faculty members of JKEDI also participated in the event and spoke about various activities and initiatives of the Institute.
Various other initiatives were also discussed like the J&K Startup Policy and different employment-related Government schemes available to the youth of the UT.
Later, Director, JKEDI distributed certificates to female entrepreneurs from district Kupwara who had recently completed a 10-Day Entrepreneurship Development Programme.