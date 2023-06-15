‘Govt committed to improve ease of doing business’

Srinagar: Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Vikramjit Singh, held an interactive meeting with prominent investors in J&K from different sectors at Srinagar today.

The purpose of the meeting was to strengthen ties between the government and the investor community, explore potential partnerships and discuss opportunities for mutual growth of J&K and Industrial sector as well as to discuss ways to alleviate challenges in grounding investment in the UT.

About 50 investors representing diverse sectors like Pharmaceutical, Power, Hospitals, Packaging Industry, Food Processing, Manufacturing sector, Tourism Sector, Private Industrial Parks, IT and ITES, CA stores and Start-Ups expressed their keen interest in J&K’s investment prospects. They lauded the government’s efforts to facilitate a conducive business ecosystem.