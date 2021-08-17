Govt committed to promote J&K’s handicraft sector: Advisor Baseer Khan

Srinagar: The Government led by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is committed to promote the Crafts, especially the Handicrafts sector of Jammu Kashmir.
This was stated by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan while conferring State Awards to the Artisans in Handicraft sector and releasing Special Postal Covers by India Post at Kashmir Haat Exhibition Ground here.
The awards were given in different categories that included Sozni, Paper Machie, Chain Stitch, Crewel and Carpet.
The special covers on Kashmir products having GI tag released include: Kashmir Shawl, Kashmiri Pashmina, Kashmiri Sozni Craft, Kashmir Papier Mache, Kashmiri Walnut Wood Carving, Khatamband and Kashmir Hand Knotted Carpet.
The Advisor said that conferring awards on the artisans is an encouragement and the recognition of their efforts to keep alive the skills and trade of Kashmir.
“The present dispensation which is being led by LG Manoj Sinha is committed to promote all the crafts and handicrafts of Jammu and Kashmir. He wants to take the region's handicrafts industry to the highest pedestal both nationally and internationally,” Advisor Khan said during his address at the award distribution ceremony.
He added that the government has rolled out the Karkhandar scheme for artisans and weavers to revive traditional crafts of the Union Territory.
He said that the main thrust of the scheme would be to identify and impart skill upgradation training in such crafts which are facing human resource crunch, like Walnut wood carving, Silver filigree, Carpet, Kani shawl weaving , Khatamband and Paper Machie crafts.
While congratulating the awardees, Advisor Khan said that the ceremony is to recognize the artisans who represent their respective crafts as no such example of art can be found anywhere in the world and added that various initiatives have been taken to promote and publicize the Kashmir handicrafts worldwide.
Speaking on the occasion, Director Postal Service, Riju Ganguly said that the India Post is taking several steps to promote the crafts across the globe and one such step is issuing commemorative special postal covers.
Director Handloom and Handicrafts Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah also spoke on the occasion and gave an overview of the schemes being implemented by the department to preserve unique skills like weaving Shawls, making Papier Machie products, Carpets and Wood works.