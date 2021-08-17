Govt committed to promote J&K’s handicraft sector: Advisor Baseer Khan

Srinagar: The Government led by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is committed to promote the Crafts, especially the Handicrafts sector of Jammu Kashmir.

This was stated by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan while conferring State Awards to the Artisans in Handicraft sector and releasing Special Postal Covers by India Post at Kashmir Haat Exhibition Ground here.

The awards were given in different categories that included Sozni, Paper Machie, Chain Stitch, Crewel and Carpet.

The special covers on Kashmir products having GI tag released include: Kashmir Shawl, Kashmiri Pashmina, Kashmiri Sozni Craft, Kashmir Papier Mache, Kashmiri Walnut Wood Carving, Khatamband and Kashmir Hand Knotted Carpet.

The Advisor said that conferring awards on the artisans is an encouragement and the recognition of their efforts to keep alive the skills and trade of Kashmir.