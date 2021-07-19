Govt contemplates insurance scheme for all domestic, milch animals of J&K

Srinagar: Principal Secretary, Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries departments, Navin Kumar Choudhary, today asked the officers to raise huge awareness regarding the consumer oriented schemes and programmes of the department through wide publicity.
“Dissemination of information about the departmental schemes is pre-requisite for ensuring the benefit reach to every eligible person thus achieving the set targets in time”, Navin maintained. He asked the concerned officers to publish advertisements in the vernacular languages with simple content that will be easy to comprehend by the beneficiaries.Navin asked the officers to update the database of domestic anim
als either killed by different diseases or mauled by wild animals. He said that the department is contemplating to frame an insurance scheme for all the domestic and milch animals of the UT.
Principal Secretary urged upon the officers to issue advisories regarding prevention of diseases among the domestic animals. He asked about the prevalence and spread of foot and mouth disease in J&K and adjoining states. He further enquired about this year’s vaccination programme carried out by the Animal and Sheep Husbandry departments and directed the officers to choose only quality and reliable vaccines approved by certified labs.
Navin asked the officers to extend all possible support to the unit holders who suffer losses due to disease or wild animal attacks. He also asked them to provide assistance to poultry dealers in securing the pollution control equipments. He further enjoined upon them to give proper publicity to insurance scheme being extended to poultry farm dealers by the department.
Navin also enquired about the upcoming Pashudhan Bepar Mela to be organized by Animal Husbandry department at Hiranagar, Jammu. He asked the officers to make all arrangements besides keeping liaison with both police and civil administration for smooth transportation and inclusion of these animals in this mela.
Principal Secretary asked for publishing advertisements regarding this first of its kind inter-state buyer seller meet in both Punjabi and Hindi press for the farmers intending to participate in the event from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. He directed for framing SoPs for the mela so that all the activities envisaged are done smoothly as per law.
Principal Secretary was informed that around 500 animals across Pathankot border from other states are going to take part in this Pashudhan mela to be held on 28th and 29th of this month. Besides, buyers and sellers from J&K are also participating in this mega animal fair.
The meeting was also informed that a cumulative sum of around Rs 5275.84 lakh has been released in favour of Animal/Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries departments to execute different development programs and welfare schemes under different budgetary components.
It was further given out that Rs 1660 lakh have been released for Integrated Diary Development Programme. Similarly, Rs 600 lakh and Rs 347 lakh have been released for Integrated Feed/Fodder Development Programme and Integrated Poultry Development Programme as first instalment respectively.
Likewise, Rs 1575 lakh have been released for development of Sheep Husbandry and Rs 221 lakh in favour of Fisheries department through beams for development of these important sectors.
The meeting was attended by Director Finance, Directors of Animal, Sheep Husbandry Jammu and Kashmir besides Director Fisheries and other officers and officials of the concerned departments.