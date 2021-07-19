Govt contemplates insurance scheme for all domestic, milch animals of J&K

Srinagar: Principal Secretary, Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries departments, Navin Kumar Choudhary, today asked the officers to raise huge awareness regarding the consumer oriented schemes and programmes of the department through wide publicity.

“Dissemination of information about the departmental schemes is pre-requisite for ensuring the benefit reach to every eligible person thus achieving the set targets in time”, Navin maintained. He asked the concerned officers to publish advertisements in the vernacular languages with simple content that will be easy to comprehend by the beneficiaries.Navin asked the officers to update the database of domestic anim

als either killed by different diseases or mauled by wild animals. He said that the department is contemplating to frame an insurance scheme for all the domestic and milch animals of the UT.

Principal Secretary urged upon the officers to issue advisories regarding prevention of diseases among the domestic animals. He asked about the prevalence and spread of foot and mouth disease in J&K and adjoining states. He further enquired about this year’s vaccination programme carried out by the Animal and Sheep Husbandry departments and directed the officers to choose only quality and reliable vaccines approved by certified labs.

Navin asked the officers to extend all possible support to the unit holders who suffer losses due to disease or wild animal attacks. He also asked them to provide assistance to poultry dealers in securing the pollution control equipments. He further enjoined upon them to give proper publicity to insurance scheme being extended to poultry farm dealers by the department.