Govt decides not to allow basmati rice exports below $1,200 per tonne

Existing contracts below $1,200 per tonne have been kept in abeyance.

A committee under the chairman of APEDA will be set up to evaluate future courses of action.

India banned the export of non-basmati white rice on July 20 this year.

The statement read, “The Government has received credible field reports regarding misclassification and illegal export of non-basmati white rice, export of which has been prohibited with effect from 20 July 2023. It has been reported that non-basmati white rice is being exported under the HS codes of parboiled rice and Basmati rice.”