Govt extends tax holiday for eligible startups by 1 more year

"Hence, tax exemption for startups being extended by one more year is a welcome move, and it is likely to further encourage innovations and growth that the startup ecosystem is delivering," said Ravish Naresh, CEO and Co-founder, Khatabook.



Anubhav Jain, CEO and Co-founder of Rupifi, said that the Budget has put a conscious focus on neutralising pandemic effects by proposing a slew of measures for startups.



"The move to extend the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to MSMEs to cope up with pandemic losses is a welcome step and will have a positive impact in assisting the industry in overcoming its struggles," said Jain.



"Additionally, extending the sunset date for eligibility for tax holiday by one more year will provide required thrust to the startup ecosystem," he added.