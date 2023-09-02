Govt guidelines on revival of sick industry being ignored: FCIK

Srinagar: Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) has accused the Department of Industries and Commerce (I&C) of discrediting various government guidelines and policies on the revival and rehabilitation of sick industrial enterprises.

A statement said that while expressing concern over the growing sickness in MSMEs in J&K, FCIK has regretted that the role of the I&C department in analysing and addressing this critical issue in consonance with the laid down policies and guidelines issued both by J&K and central governments was abysmal and disappointing.

"Whereas the sickness in industrial units is a global and normal phenomenon, the growing sickness in industry in J&K had multiple reasons mostly beyond the control of entrepreneurs which needed to be ascertained and analysed for an appropriate recourse by the governments” reads FCIK statement.