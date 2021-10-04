Govt has initiated several measures to promote Handicrafts, Handloom sectors: MoS Textiles

On the occasion, the Minister was informed about the activities, progress and development in these sectors by the concerned officers. They briefed her about the achievements, schemes, direct and indirect employment generation and number of beneficiaries enrolled under various schemes of these departments.

A review of the handicrafts sector was presented by Director Handicrafts, Mehmood Ahmad while as Director, Sericulture, Manzoor Ahmad Qadri gave a presentation on the sector. Various activities concerning these departments like tweed work, zari embroidery, chainstich, namda and gabba work were highlighted in detail.

During the proceedings, it was informed that certain significant steps have been taken for revival of arts and crafts which among others include merger of handicrafts and handloom departments, financial assistance to handicrafts and handloom societies, enhancement of stipend, artisan credit card, Karkhandar and MSP schemes and education scheme for artisans and weavers.

Sericulture department gave detailed information on propagation of improved mulberry varieties, production of quality silkworm seeds, assistance to farmers for silkworm rearing, organising of cocoon auction markets and promotion of silk rearing in private sector. Besides, the department has incubation and chawki rearing centres (ICRCs) and is adapting to improved and new technologies in silkworm rearing, the officers said.