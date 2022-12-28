‘Govt has launched holistic agriculture development programme in J&K’

Director HP&M, Vikas Sharma, advised the participants to make the best use of the platform provided in this buyer-seller meet. He hoped that this initiative will help empower our farmers/growers in order to realize maximum dividends.

It was informed that the department has successfully organized a similar meet at Kolkata last month and after the Jammu meet, it shall organize buyer-Seller meets at Srinagar and Hyderabad and subsequently at other potential locations in the Country.

He dwelled upon various initiatives of the department and the measures taken to strengthen the marketing of J&K products within India as well as in international markets. Market reforms, institutional development, Infrastructure in terms of CA Stores, Grading/Packing Lines, Reefer Vans, Marketing and Branding Centers and strengthening Market intelligence shall be the focus of the department, he stressed.

Speaking on the occasion, DGM APEDA, Vanita, deliberated upon the initiatives of the organization towards the promotion of J&K agriculture and Horticulture. She informed that APEDA, a first, recently introduced Mishri variety of cherry to the Singapore market and Kashmir Apples to Hongkong which she termed as new milestones for local products.